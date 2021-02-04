FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zogenix in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.85). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

