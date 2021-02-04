FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.04. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

