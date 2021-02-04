FY2021 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

BFST opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 50.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

