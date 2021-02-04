FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Cut by Analyst (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$59.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

