FY2021 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSBW. Raymond James raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FSBW opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $246.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.