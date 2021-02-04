FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

GBCI stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

