FY2021 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

