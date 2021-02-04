FY2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

