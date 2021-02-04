Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Trading Up 6%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 158,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 66,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on GAIA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $192.79 million, a P/E ratio of -67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.0% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

