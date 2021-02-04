GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOG. TheStreet raised GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in GasLog by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

