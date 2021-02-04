Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $157.13

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.13 and traded as high as $178.00. Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) shares last traded at $176.35, with a volume of 1,014,388 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.96. The company has a market cap of £208.17 million and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

