GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $76.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $92.20 on Monday. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $462,855.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,731.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $83,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,576 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GATX by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in GATX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

