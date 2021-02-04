GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.87

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $44.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 10,873 shares traded.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.68 million and a P/E ratio of 32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6399999 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

