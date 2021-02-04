Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) vs. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Financial Analysis

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get PDC Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for PDC Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 2.12 -$56.67 million $0.83 29.63 Genel Energy $377.20 million 1.54 $103.90 million $0.49 4.24

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Genel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -55.72% 2.42% 1.20% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDC Energy beats Genel Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 99 and 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.