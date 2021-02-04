General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

