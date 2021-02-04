Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 6,542,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,420,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $938.65 million for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

