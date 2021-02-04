GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,503 shares of company stock worth $4,382,546. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 164,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

