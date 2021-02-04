Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.95. 8,343,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,946,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

The firm has a market cap of $605.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Geron by 782.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 241,430 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 404,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

