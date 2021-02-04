Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €115.00 by Berenberg Bank

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €90.85 ($106.88) on Thursday. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

