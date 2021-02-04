Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 85,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

