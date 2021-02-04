Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 7,313,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,703. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

