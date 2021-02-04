Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.70-25.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.49 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.75-7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

GILD traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

