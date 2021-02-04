Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.7-22.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

GILD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

