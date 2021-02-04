Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

