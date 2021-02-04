Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,741. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

