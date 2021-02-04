GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 11,439,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,500. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

