GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post sales of $11.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.53 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $45.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $46.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

