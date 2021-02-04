Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 259,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,289. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

