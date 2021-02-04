Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.