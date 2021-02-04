Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $72,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,738. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

