Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

