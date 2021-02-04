GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.28. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

