Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

