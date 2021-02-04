GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 136604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GoPro by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

