GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). GoPro also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.26.

GPRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 7,954,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,786. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

