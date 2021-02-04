Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

