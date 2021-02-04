Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.39

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 8622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

