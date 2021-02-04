Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM) shares dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 227,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 243,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

