Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Insider Acquires £149.73 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 23 shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 653.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 623.70. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

