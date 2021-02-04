Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

