Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,401,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.