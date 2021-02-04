Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

