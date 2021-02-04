Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

