Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

NYSE GPI traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 347,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.