GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in January

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,089,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 637,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,025. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

