Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.65. 33,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.96.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,603 shares of company stock worth $1,070,599. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

