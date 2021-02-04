GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

GSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $130,534,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.17. 68,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,146. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.89 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

