GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 5.5% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.00. 502,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,085,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a market cap of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

