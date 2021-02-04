Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

