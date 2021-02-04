Guider 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 103.6% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $21,540.35 and $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.01138523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.64 or 0.04548169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.